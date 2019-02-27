 


4
David Castillo stars in The Passion of McQueen.EXPAND
David Castillo stars in The Passion of McQueen.
Courtesy of the artist

GoLA Pick: New Opera The Passion of McQueen

Falling James | February 27, 2019 | 4:43pm
AA

In both his life and his art, fashion designer Alexander McQueen was thoroughly outrageous, so it's more than fitting that his final hour before his suicide in 2011 has inspired not a book or a biopic but an opera — the most gloriously unrestrained and emotionally visceral of all the art forms. The worlds of fashion and music align in composer/designer Kentaro Kameyama and librettist William Nedved's intriguing new opera, The Passion of McQueen, which is presented by director Diana Wyenn in a staged concert performance for just one night. The Industry's David Castillo stars alongside mezzo-soprano Peabody Southwell, who portrays Isabella Blow, the magazine editor who championed McQueen before her own suicide in 2007.

Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena; Fri., March 1, 8 p.m.; $30. (626) 683-6883, bostoncourtpasadena.org.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

