GoLA Pick: The Da Camera Players

In the classical-music world, ads for various performances often list just the last names of various composers to draw attention: Mozart, Stravinsky, Bartók, Schumann, etc. But composer-pianist Clara Schumann, whose work was overshadowed by husband Robert's career, was a major creative force in her own right, even if she's still left out of the classical boys' club these days. Violinist Tien Hsin Cindy Wu leads the Da Camera Players through works by such female composers as Louise Ferrenc and Amy Beach. Any chance to become wrapped up in the lyrically entrancing passages of Clara Schumann's Piano Trio should not be missed.

Ebell Club of Los Angeles, 743 S. Lucerne Blvd., L.A.; Sun., March 10, 4 p.m.; $60. (323) 931-1277, dacamera.org.