 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Guanqun Yu in The Clemency of TitusEXPAND
Guanqun Yu in The Clemency of Titus
Cory Weaver/L.A. Opera

GoLA Pick: L.A. Opera Presents The Clemency of Titus

Falling James | March 8, 2019 | 10:50am
AA

After the minimalist staging of L.A. Opera's introspective psychological drama The Loser, the local company returns to lavish sets, elaborate costumes and a large cast with its fancy new production of W.A. Mozart's rarely performed opera The Clemency of Titus. Powerhouse tenor Russell Thomas, who has been such a charismatic force in previous performances with L.A. Opera and L.A. Phil, portrays the titular emperor who struggles through a variety of Machiavellian machinations while Rome burns. Chinese soprano Guanqun Yu makes a welcome return to the company with her sterling tone.

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown; Wed., March 13, 7:30 p.m.; through Sun., March 24, 2 p.m.; $16-$249. (213) 972-0777, laopera.org.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.