GoLA Pick: L.A. Opera Presents The Clemency of Titus

After the minimalist staging of L.A. Opera's introspective psychological drama The Loser, the local company returns to lavish sets, elaborate costumes and a large cast with its fancy new production of W.A. Mozart's rarely performed opera The Clemency of Titus. Powerhouse tenor Russell Thomas, who has been such a charismatic force in previous performances with L.A. Opera and L.A. Phil, portrays the titular emperor who struggles through a variety of Machiavellian machinations while Rome burns. Chinese soprano Guanqun Yu makes a welcome return to the company with her sterling tone.

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown; Wed., March 13, 7:30 p.m.; through Sun., March 24, 2 p.m.; $16-$249. (213) 972-0777, laopera.org.