GoLA Pick: Stiv: The Life and Times of a Dead Boy

More so than any of the other punk musicians in the mid-1970s, Stiv Bators was fearless about masochistically abusing his body to draw attention. With sonic reductionists The Dead Boys, he rolled on the ground, thrashed about onstage and staged mock hangings that sometimes injured him. Bators also had a predilection for car surfing, climbing atop moving vehicles, a sport that resulted in his death in Paris in 1990, as recounted in writer-director Danny Garcia's new documentary, Stiv: The Life and Times of a Dead Boy. Throughout his garage-rock solo recordings and his momentous hard-rock passages with The Lords of the New Church, Bators remained an irrepressibly exciting, visceral and ruthlessly witty showman who embodied the feral spirit of real rock & roll.

