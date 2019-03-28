GoLA Pick: Springtime in Watts

Several times a year, L.A. Philharmonic performs free neighborhood concerts around town for those who either can't afford or can't get to Disney Hall. The early-evening Springtime in Watts concert is held at Macedonia Baptist Church of L.A., with string and horn musicians from the orchestra joined by the church choir Voices of Macedonia. L.A. Phil trombonists David Rejano Cantero, James Miller and Paul Radke and bass trombonist John Lofton are featured on Beethoven's Drei Equale; the program also includes William Grant Still's Lyric Quartette alongside traditional spiritual songs.

Macedonia Baptist Church of L.A., 1755 E. 114th St., Watts; Sun., March 31, 6 p.m.; free. (323) 566-2959, laphil.com.