GoLA Pick: Put Your Suicide on Hold

"And it's consolation prizes that's all that's keeping you alive," Iggy Pop once sang during a difficult phase in his life. The folks who've organized the group reading "Put Your Suicide on Hold" understand that the commiseration of like-minded souls is often the best way to stave off despair. The lineup includes longtime punk performer Iris Berry, who has overcome her past addictions through the salvation of storytelling, and TSOL lead singer Jack Grisham, whose anti-memoir An American Demon ditched the typical rock-bio format in lieu of a more dangerously provocative and richly unsettling glimpse into his raw, unfiltered soul.

Coagula Curatorial, 947 Chung King Road, Chinatown; Sun., March 17, 6 p.m.; free. (323) 480-7852, facebook.com/events/coagula-curatorial/put-your-suicide-on-hold/648246558948566.