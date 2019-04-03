GoLA Pick: Patricia Kopatchinskaja

"We will not reach modern ears and imaginations with the mostly polished, polite and predictable mechanical reproductions that the record industry wants to sell us as music," Patricia Kopatchinskaja declares on her Facebook page. The radical Moldovan-Austrian-Swiss violinist prefers to take risks, not just in the adventurous new music she champions but also in the way she approaches traditional classical pieces, such as Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, which she will make over with L.A. Phil at Disney Hall this weekend. Kopatchinskaja will be at her most mind- and ear-bending at the Getty Center, when she and pianist Gloria Cheng deconstruct and reassemble melodies by John Cage, La Monte Young and Sofia Gubaidulina as part of L.A. Phil's Fluxus Festival.

The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood; Sat., April 6, 4 p.m.; free with RSVP. (310) 440-7300, getty.edu.