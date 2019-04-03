 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Patricia KopatchinskajaEXPAND
Patricia Kopatchinskaja
Julia Wesely

GoLA Pick: Patricia Kopatchinskaja

Falling James | April 3, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

"We will not reach modern ears and imaginations with the mostly polished, polite and predictable mechanical reproductions that the record industry wants to sell us as music," Patricia Kopatchinskaja declares on her Facebook page. The radical Moldovan-Austrian-Swiss violinist prefers to take risks, not just in the adventurous new music she champions but also in the way she approaches traditional classical pieces, such as Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, which she will make over with L.A. Phil at Disney Hall this weekend. Kopatchinskaja will be at her most mind- and ear-bending at the Getty Center, when she and pianist Gloria Cheng deconstruct and reassemble melodies by John Cage, La Monte Young and Sofia Gubaidulina as part of L.A. Phil's Fluxus Festival.

The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood; Sat., April 6, 4 p.m.; free with RSVP. (310) 440-7300, getty.edu.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: