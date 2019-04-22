GoLA Pick: Our L.A. Voices Workshops

Inspiring art is one thing but actually facilitating it is what can change the world. As part of Our L.A. Voices — Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest, Grand Park is doing both by offering free workshops that transcend the esoteric aspects of art and get pragmatic — real, if you will — in terms of actually being an artist as a career. Free lunchtime workshops cover the concerns of the creative community all week. Here's info on each.
Tue., April 23: "Intellectual Property and Copyright Protection," has Dan M. Forman and John L. Geiger providing tips on protecting your work with copyrights, plus info on trade secrets, non-disclosure agreements, non-compete clauses and dealing with sensitive personal information.
Wed., April 24: "Artists Thriving Into Retirement: Visioning and Tools to Get You on Track," features Jennifer Cuevas and Angie Sharma guiding participants into strategic planning for retirement, as well as learning tools to help with spending and saving behavior, lowering debt, and creating new revenue opportunities, all tailored to the artist and independent contractor lifestyle.
Thu., April 25: "Branding and Marketing for Artists," presented by the Center for Cultural Innovation and facilitated by Katrina Frye, offers advice on making decisions, collaborating, contracts and aligning your brand with other brands. Participants will also hear ideas developing a personal brand, marketing and more.
Fri., April 26: Katrina Frye returns to discuss "Funding Your Next Arts Project," also presented by the Center for Cultural Innovation, which explores raising capital for art projects, developing a database of contacts, building relationships and more.
L.A. Law Library, 301 W. First St., downtown (validated parking for workshop attendees at Parking Lot 10, 145 N. Broadway, enter from Broadway or Hill Street); noon; free with registration. bit.ly/GrandParkOLAVworkshops-biz.
