GoLA Pick: Our L.A. Voices Workshops

Inspiring art is one thing but actually facilitating it is what can change the world. As part of Our L.A. Voices — Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest, Grand Park is doing both by offering free workshops that transcend the esoteric aspects of art and get pragmatic — real, if you will — in terms of actually being an artist as a career. Free lunchtime workshops cover the concerns of the creative community all week. Here's info on each.

Tue., April 23: "Intellectual Property and Copyright Protection," has Dan M. Forman and John L. Geiger providing tips on protecting your work with copyrights, plus info on trade secrets, non-disclosure agreements, non-compete clauses and dealing with sensitive personal information.

Wed., April 24: "Artists Thriving Into Retirement: Visioning and Tools to Get You on Track," features Jennifer Cuevas and Angie Sharma guiding participants into strategic planning for retirement, as well as learning tools to help with spending and saving behavior, lowering debt, and creating new revenue opportunities, all tailored to the artist and independent contractor lifestyle.