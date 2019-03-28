 


  MVN

GoLA Pick: Off Sunset FestivalEXPAND
Dusti Cunningham

GoLA Pick: Off Sunset Festival

Falling James | March 28, 2019 | 1:00pm
Silver Lake used to be a diverse neighborhood that welcomed Central American immigrants, gays, low-income seniors and struggling musicians and artists. Now the pricy enclave is a  more homogenous playground for not-so-struggling musicians and other young folks with money. But the Off Sunset Festival is a vibrant reminder of what Silver Lake used to be, as the LGBT-friendly street fair includes live music, food trucks, crafts and furniture vendors, and "lots of leather gear" (there will even be a place to check your clothes "so you can wear your gear"). The outdoor gathering is an echo of past neighborhood get-togethers, such as the Sunset Junction festival, where the diverse parts of the community mixed together freely on the streets.

4219 Santa Monica Blvd., Silver Lake; Sun., March 31, noon-7 p.m.; $15. bit.ly/OffSunset2019Tix.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

