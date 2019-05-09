GoLA Pick: Nico Muhly

Nico Muhly is a composer whose work bridges the seemingly separate worlds of contemporary, classical and pop music. He has composed music for films, collaborated with choreographer Benjamin Millepied, and worked as an arranger and musical partner with Björk, Teitur, Antony & the Johnsons, and Glen Hansard. The New York composer reveals several sides of his various personae at the three-part CAP UCLA presentation Nico Muhly: Archives, Friends, Patterns. Muhly proffers his two-piano transcriptions of gamelan music with fellow composer Thomas Bartlett, pays homage to Philip Glass, and concludes with his own drone-infused pieces that he describes as “both severe and lyrical.”

