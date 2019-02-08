GoLA Pick: Musas Mexicanas World Premiere

There is still this ongoing myth that classical music is the exclusive province of European composers, and this evening violinist/concertmaster Margaret Batjer guides L.A. Chamber Orchestra through such traditional pieces as Hungarian composer Erno Dohnányi's Serenade for String Trio and Russian mastermind Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Souvenir of Florence. But LACO has long been interested in contrasting such classical warhorses with inventive new music, and Batjer presents the world premiere of Mexican-American composer Juan Pablo Contreras' Musas Mexicanas. Contreras' work, such as 2015's Silencio en Juárez, mixes classical ideas with an almost cinematic collage of sounds infused with festive strains of Mexican folk music.

Ann & Jerry Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica; Thu., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.; $49. (310) 828-5582, laco.org/events.