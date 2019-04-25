 


4
GoLA Pick: Moz Madness at the Smiths Convention
Nate "Igor" Smith

GoLA Pick: Moz Madness at the Smiths Convention

Lina Lecaro | April 25, 2019 | 4:14pm
For fans of The Smiths and the band's incomparable singer Morrissey, soon is now! The 2019 Smiths/Morrissey Convention is back celebrating all things Moz at the Avalon. The all ages event, hosted by Richard Blade, will feature live tribute bands (This Charming Band from San Francisco and Maladjusted from L.A.) and collectibles, contests, prizes, giveaways and goodies, plus rare videos and guest DJs including Alex Transistor, Steven Wayne, Larry G, LuvLee and Jedi. There will even be Moz karaoke hosted by Jay Tando. The event's special guests will be Spencer Cobrin (Morrissey's drummer from 1991-98), signing autographs and taking pics during a meet and greet. And to round out the event, there will be food; all vegetarian, just like the King likes it!

Avalon, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood; Sun., April 28, 6 p.m-1 a.m.; $25. musicconventions.com.

