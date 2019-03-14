GoLA Pick: (Most) Bendix Building Galleries Have Openings on Saturday, March 16

This Saturday night most of the roughly ten contemporary art spaces in the historic Bendix Building downtown open with new shows, or maybe stay open late with their ongoing shows, in support of their neighbors.

At Track 16, “Stuck Together” is a group show featuring three artists — sculptor Debra Broz, performer and mixed media painter Simone Gad and installation artist Marsian De Lillo — who use collage, bricolage, and surreal juxtapositions of materials and images in their soulful and viscerally hybridized works.

Durden & Ray hosts “By and By” which partners a group of local artists with several Seattle-based colleagues from the SOIL collective, who have intriguing definitions of the idea of “making progress” — both in their studios and out in society at large.

EXPAND Stephanie Rose Guerrero Courtesy of Monte Vista Projects

"By and By" Courtesy of Durden & Ray

Tiger Strikes Asteroid welcomes the Material Girls collective in their first L.A. presentation, in “Palms,” a show of small sculptures by 15 artists, as well as a related publication “Fronds” to which artists have contributed work in the same eco-feminist vein. At Monte Vista Projects with whom TSA cohabitates, it’s a moody and evocative show of symbol-rich paintings by Stephanie Rose Guerrero.

And next door at 515 (formerly the ghost of POST), the group show “Flora & Fauna” features Hilary Baker, David Eddington, and Cherie Benner Davis, three painters with unique, abstraction-inflected sensibilities as to the interactions between nature and society, in the world outside, and in the world of metaphor.

A-B Projects hosts “The Same Larry” by Bay Area artist Nathan Lynch, a two-player ceramic soaking tub which is not only a sculpture but the site of performative readings and music, and other intimate cultural experiences.

There are several other gallery spaces in the building with current/ongoing/closing exhibitions such as JOAN, Chateau Shatto, and Ladies Room Los Angeles, as well as about 35 independent artists’ studios, whose occupants sometimes stay open too for these occasions, so feel free to politely poke around.

Nathan Lynch Courtesy of A-B Projects

Bendix Building, 1206 Maple Ave., downtown; (323) 465-5400. Several galleries opening receptions Saturday, March 16, 7-9pm or 7-10pm, depending on the gallery; free.

