 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Meow MeowEXPAND
Meow Meow
Karl Giant

GoLA Pick: Meow Meow & Thomas Lauderdale

Falling James | March 13, 2019 | 12:00am
AA

Meow Meow took a bizarre, circuitous route to the stage when she made her grand L.A. debut early last year at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Instead of merely walking through the crowd, the archly confused Australian chanteuse walked literally over nearly everybody in the orchestra section; she pulled on her stage clothes while climbing atop chairs and bodies, all the while maintaining a hilariously bitchy, thoroughly daft stream-of-consciousness dialogue with herself and her puzzled if charmed new fans. Once she actually made it to the stage, Ms. Meow broke hearts with her soulful, dark balladry, even if she never quite left character as the world's most demanding and easily distracted diva. Tonight, she's paired with Pink Martini pianist Thomas Lauderdale for a set of evocative, romantic tunes from their new album, Hotel Amour.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; Thu., March 21, 7 p.m.; $50. (323) 469-1181, hollywoodforever.com/event/meow-meow-thomas-lauderdale-hotel-amour.

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: