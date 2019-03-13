GoLA Pick: Meow Meow & Thomas Lauderdale

Meow Meow took a bizarre, circuitous route to the stage when she made her grand L.A. debut early last year at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Instead of merely walking through the crowd, the archly confused Australian chanteuse walked literally over nearly everybody in the orchestra section; she pulled on her stage clothes while climbing atop chairs and bodies, all the while maintaining a hilariously bitchy, thoroughly daft stream-of-consciousness dialogue with herself and her puzzled if charmed new fans. Once she actually made it to the stage, Ms. Meow broke hearts with her soulful, dark balladry, even if she never quite left character as the world's most demanding and easily distracted diva. Tonight, she's paired with Pink Martini pianist Thomas Lauderdale for a set of evocative, romantic tunes from their new album, Hotel Amour.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; Thu., March 21, 7 p.m.; $50. (323) 469-1181, hollywoodforever.com/event/meow-meow-thomas-lauderdale-hotel-amour.