GoLA Pick: Mementos Mori

The art of puppetry is often dismissed as light entertainment only for children, but the presentation of Mementos Mori at the Broad Stage promises to be something entirely different. The aptly named performance group and film-video production company Manual Cinema devises a live movie that mixes together shadow puppetry, actors, music and multiple overhead projectors and screens to create an artfully morbid work. The piece is an examination of death and technology that portrays a ghost experiencing the afterlife through her iPhone, a child confronting her own mortality, a film projectionist seeing life anew, and death itself taking an unexpected vacation.

The Broad Stage, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica; Fri.-Sat., April 12-13, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., April 14, 2 p.m.; $35-$55. (310) 434-3412, thebroadstage.org.