Barrio Boychik, aka Shmuel Gonzales, leads a Lost Cemeteries tour.EXPAND
Barrio Boychik, aka Shmuel Gonzales, leads a Lost Cemeteries tour.
Robert Robertson

GoLA Pick: Lost Cemeteries of Los Angeles

Falling James | April 11, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

We often think of cemeteries as permanent and enduring as death, but the truth is some graveyards turn out to be as mortal and temporary as the bodies they contain. Many cemeteries — especially those for poor people — have been dug up, transplanted or simply paved over in the name of progress and gentrification. Barrio Boychik and Boyle Heights History Tours present an extensive walking tour, Lost Cemeteries of Los Angeles, that digs into such hidden or vanished sites as the Old Jewish Cemetery near Chavez Ravine, Fort Moore Hill, the Campo Santo at Placita Church, and Old Calvary Cemetery.

Meet at La Tienda at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.; Sun., April 14, 11:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; $25. eventbrite.com/e/lost-cemeteries-of-los-angeles-urban-hike-with-barrio-boychik-tickets-57770386782.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

