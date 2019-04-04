GoLA Pick: Lights, Camera, WriteGirl!

WriteGirl has been inspiring young women, especially teens in underserved areas of L.A., through creative writing mentorship since 2001, and many who've taken part in the program have gone on to work in various literary and word-driven fields. The annual Lights, Camera, WriteGirl! benefit aims to inspire would-be screenwriters to tell their stories and ultimately change how the industry utilizes and portrays women. An impressive roster of celebrities, including Seth Rogen, Wayne Brady, Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place), Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls) and Stephanie Katherine Grant (The Goldbergs), will perform scenes and monologues written by WriteGirl teens, and the event is hosted with Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls). Held in partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the evening includes words of encouragement and experience from acclaimed screenwriters, food and drinks, and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit WriteGirl.

Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St., Hollywood; Sat., April 6, 6:30-9:45 p.m.; $75-$250. (213) 253-2655, writegirl.org/lights-camera-writegirl.