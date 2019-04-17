 


Lenka MorávkováEXPAND
Lenka Morávková
Marek Musil

GoLA Pick: Lenka Morávková

Falling James | April 17, 2019 | 1:30pm
AA

Unlike so many musicians who metaphorically claim that they can sculpt sound, Lenka Morávková actually creates music from a glass sculpture known as the Bohemian Cristal Instrument. Manipulating the vibrating metal rods embedded in the glass instrument, the Czech musician creates eerie, atmospheric sounds that are alternately soothing, mysterious, hypnotic and otherworldly. In this Atlas Obscura presentation, Morávková not only performs her ambient music but also will take questions about the relatively short history of this 20th-century invention and demonstrate the properties of an instrument that sounds like equal parts the result of technology and magic.

Hotel Figueroa, Tangier Room, 939 S. Figueroa St., downtown; Sun., April 21, 7 p.m.; $20 & $50. (213) 627-8971, facebook.com/events/2218247808489216.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

