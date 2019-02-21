 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Michelle DeYoungEXPAND
Michelle DeYoung
Courtesy of LACO

GoLA Pick: LACO's "Sessions"

Falling James | February 21, 2019 | 3:44pm
AA

L.A. Chamber Orchestra's ongoing "Sessions" series offers a unique chance to witness adventurous chamber music performed in breweries, art galleries and other atypical locations where the listener can drink, relax and mingle with other like-minded cultural adventurers in a non-formal, non-academic setting. This edition of "Sessions" is led by German composer Matthias Pintscher, who will pull back the darkly foreboding layers of sound and space of his own Uriel, alongside similarly provocative pieces by Grisey, Berg, Ravel and Xenakis in a visual presentation designed by Four Larks. American soprano Michelle DeYoung is featured.

Mack Sennett Studio, 1215 Bates Ave., Silver Lake; Thurs., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.; $25 & $45. (323) 660-8466, laco.org.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: