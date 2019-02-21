GoLA Pick: LACO's "Sessions"

L.A. Chamber Orchestra's ongoing "Sessions" series offers a unique chance to witness adventurous chamber music performed in breweries, art galleries and other atypical locations where the listener can drink, relax and mingle with other like-minded cultural adventurers in a non-formal, non-academic setting. This edition of "Sessions" is led by German composer Matthias Pintscher, who will pull back the darkly foreboding layers of sound and space of his own Uriel, alongside similarly provocative pieces by Grisey, Berg, Ravel and Xenakis in a visual presentation designed by Four Larks. American soprano Michelle DeYoung is featured.

Mack Sennett Studio, 1215 Bates Ave., Silver Lake; Thurs., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.; $25 & $45. (323) 660-8466, laco.org.