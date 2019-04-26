 


    Herban Planet
Robert deMaine
GoLA Pick: L.A. Phil's Chamber-Music Obscurities

Falling James | April 26, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

The weekends are generally when L.A. Philharmonic presents its most dramatic and large-scale orchestral performances, but Tuesday nights at Disney Hall are becoming a thing in their own right, in a more stripped-down and artistically daring way. In addition to hosting its radical new-music series Green Umbrella on various Tuesdays throughout the season, L.A. Phil also uses the night for intimate chamber-music performances. In this edition, members of the orchestra's string section — including expressively nuanced cellists Robert deMaine and Dahae Kim — rumble up and down the staircase of Paul Hindemith's String Trio, Op. 34, and unfold the corners of Arnold Schoenberg's eerily adventurous String Quartet No. 4. Russian pianist Lucy Nargizyan sets forth Joseph Haydn's courtly Piano Trio No. 39.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; Tue., April 30, 8 p.m.; $20-$60. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

