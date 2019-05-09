GoLA Pick: L.A. Phil & YOLA's Free Neighborhood Concert

Members of two orchestras — L.A. Philharmonic and Youth Orchestra L.A. — band together for a Neighborhood Concert, part of L.A. Phil's series of free performances that take part in various parts of the local community. The musicians will be grouped into smaller ensembles for the first half of the program, which spotlights the brass section (pumping up selections by Tielman Susato), the woodwinds (performing Mozart's Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor, K. 388) and strings (with L.A. Phil violinist Mitchell Newman conducting works by Bach and Mendelssohn). Then everybody joins in as Gustavo Dudamel conducts Mexican composer José Pablo Moncayo's Huapango.

First Congregational Church of L.A.; 540 S. Commonwealth Ave., Westlake; Sun., May 12, 7 p.m.; free. (213) 385-1341, laphil.com.