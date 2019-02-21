GoLA Pick: KRS-One & Tyree Boyd-Pates

KRS-One Courtesy of the artist

Unlike other rappers who revel in violence or are obsessed with material possessions, KRS-One has always had higher things on his mind, especially after he formed the Stop the Violence movement in 1989 in reaction to fighting at rap concerts and the murder of his Boogie Down Productions bandmate Scott La Rock. Joined by historian and professor Tyree Boyd-Pates, KRS-One presents "Leveraging Influence: Black Celebrity and Activism," an examination of how black activism can effect serious social change in mainstream society. The discussion is held in conjunction with CAAM's exhibition "Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963."

California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park; Tue., Feb. 26, 7 p.m.; free with RSVP. (213) 629-2787, caamuseum.org.