GoLA Pick: Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope are an interesting ensemble who forgo having a conductor as they perform a mix of classical music and more experimental works. This evening's performance is a typically atypical program of such traditional pieces as W.A. Mozart's Quintet for Piano and Winds, K. 452, juxtaposed with stranger fare, such as contemporary composer Joan Tower's whirlwind of flutes and strings, Petroushkates, and Valerie Coleman's airily ebullient work for winds and horns, Umoja. The program also includes Cuban-American saxophonist Paquito D'Rivera's merry Aires Tropicales and the world premiere of Catalan composer Josep Maria Guix's Jardin Seco.

Westerbeck Hall, Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Sat., March 9, 7 p.m.; pay what you can. (213) 891-2104, kco.la. Also at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Second St., Santa Monica; Sun., March 10, 2 p.m. (310) 451-1303.