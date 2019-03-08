 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Valerie Coleman
Valerie Coleman
Courtesy of the artist

GoLA Pick: Kaleidoscope

Falling James | March 8, 2019 | 11:30am
AA

Kaleidoscope are an interesting ensemble who forgo having a conductor as they perform a mix of classical music and more experimental works. This evening's performance is a typically atypical program of such traditional pieces as W.A. Mozart's Quintet for Piano and Winds, K. 452, juxtaposed with stranger fare, such as contemporary composer Joan Tower's whirlwind of flutes and strings, Petroushkates, and Valerie Coleman's airily ebullient work for winds and horns, Umoja. The program also includes Cuban-American saxophonist Paquito D'Rivera's merry Aires Tropicales and the world premiere of Catalan composer Josep Maria Guix's Jardin Seco.

Westerbeck Hall, Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Sat., March 9, 7 p.m.; pay what you can. (213) 891-2104, kco.la. Also at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Second St., Santa Monica; Sun., March 10, 2 p.m. (310) 451-1303.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.