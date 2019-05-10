 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Line of ApsidesEXPAND
Line of Apsides
Julie Murray

GoLA Pick: Julie Murray

Falling James | May 10, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Julie Murray sees things that most of us miss. The native Irish filmmaker turns her attention to relatively mundane places and objects, such as a rural gas station (in the short film Radius), the sky (Shored Against a Ruin) and wind turbines (Wind Wire Wound). But the way she focuses on these images, and frames them from unusual perspectives, turns them into mesmerizing patterns and austere landscapes that raise numerous questions about our relationship to the world around us. In her first REDCAT program in nine years, Murray screens recent digital and film work.

REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Mon., May 13, 8:30 p.m.; $12. (213) 237-2800, redcat.org.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >