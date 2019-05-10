GoLA Pick: Julie Murray

Julie Murray sees things that most of us miss. The native Irish filmmaker turns her attention to relatively mundane places and objects, such as a rural gas station (in the short film Radius), the sky (Shored Against a Ruin) and wind turbines (Wind Wire Wound). But the way she focuses on these images, and frames them from unusual perspectives, turns them into mesmerizing patterns and austere landscapes that raise numerous questions about our relationship to the world around us. In her first REDCAT program in nine years, Murray screens recent digital and film work.

REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Mon., May 13, 8:30 p.m.; $12. (213) 237-2800, redcat.org.