Joshua Bell, Jeremy Denk & Steven IsserlisEXPAND
Joshua Bell, Jeremy Denk & Steven Isserlis
Shervin Lainez

GoLA Pick: Joshua Bell, Jeremy Denk & Steven Isserlis

Falling James | May 3, 2019 | 9:00am
Joshua Bell is a flashy and stylish violinist who often appears as a star soloist with numerous orchestras, but in this concert at the Soraya he breaks things down in a more intimate format, accompanied only by such classical-music luminaries as New York pianist Jeremy Denk and London cellist Steven Isserlis. Denk anchors this program of traditional piano trios by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich and Ravel, but the three merrily melodic works also give Isserlis and Bell plenty of room to demonstrate their own dazzling, high-flying technique.

The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Wed., May 8, 8 p.m.; $49-$109. (818) 677-8800, thesoraya.org.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

