GoLA Pick: Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church
©Sam Feinsilver/Authentic Hendrix LLC

GoLA Pick: Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church

Falling James | February 21, 2019 | 5:24pm
Jimi Hendrix was at the height of his superpowers when he headlined the Atlanta International Pop Festival on July 4, 1970. Playing his incendiary version of "The Star Spangled Banner" under a fireworks display in front of the largest American audience of his short life, the singer-guitarist was at an interesting crossroads in his career, as depicted in John McDermott's 2015 documentary Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church. Backed by drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Billy Cox, Hendrix was still playing such early hits as "Stone Free" and "Fire" mixed with newer, forward-looking explorations like "Roomful of Mirrors" and "Freedom" — all of it just 11 weeks before his death under very suspicious circumstances in London.

Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach; Fri., Feb. 22, 9:15 p.m.; $12. (562) 438-5435, arttheatrelongbeach.org. Also at Laemmle's NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; and Laemmle's Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Tue., Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

