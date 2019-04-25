 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Janeane GarofaloEXPAND
Janeane Garofalo
Courtesy of the artist

GoLA Pick: Janeane Garofalo

Falling James | April 25, 2019 | 3:33pm
AA

Janeane Garofalo is an irrepressible comedic force who all too rarely performs a solo set in town these days. What often seems to be wildly rambling digression about the vagaries of her personal life and sharp-eyed observations about pop culture are mixed in with more pointedly acidic observations about our current political climate — she should have a field day mining the Trump administration's ongoing treachery and cruelty to immigrants for subject matter. A curious thing happens along the way, though, as Garofalo weaves in and out of various thoughts, side thoughts and random interpolations. When she puts it all together, what seems to be a random hodgepodge of outrage and empathetic commiseration turns out to be in the end a soulful and insightful evisceration of numerous sacred cows.

Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake; Sun., April 28, 8 p.m.; $23. (310) 871-3526, dynastytypewriter.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >