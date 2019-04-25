GoLA Pick: Janeane Garofalo

Janeane Garofalo is an irrepressible comedic force who all too rarely performs a solo set in town these days. What often seems to be wildly rambling digression about the vagaries of her personal life and sharp-eyed observations about pop culture are mixed in with more pointedly acidic observations about our current political climate — she should have a field day mining the Trump administration's ongoing treachery and cruelty to immigrants for subject matter. A curious thing happens along the way, though, as Garofalo weaves in and out of various thoughts, side thoughts and random interpolations. When she puts it all together, what seems to be a random hodgepodge of outrage and empathetic commiseration turns out to be in the end a soulful and insightful evisceration of numerous sacred cows.

