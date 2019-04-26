GoLA Pick: Jaime Hernandez

Back in the '80s, Jaime Hernandez and his brothers Mario and Gilbert created the beloved comic book Love and Rockets. Jaime was responsible for the "Locas" stories about two Latina friends and lovers, Hopey and Maggie, which he's developed over the decades both in Love and Rockets and in various solo comic books. In his new book, Is This How You See Me?, Hernandez charts the changes in the two sarcastic yet endearing characters, contrasting their early days as outraged but idealistic punks with their current status as relatively wiser middle-age women. He discusses the book with NPR's Nina Gregory.

Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; Wed., May 1, 7:30 p.m.; free. (323) 660-1175, skylightbooks.com.