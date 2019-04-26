 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Jaime HernandezEXPAND
Jaime Hernandez
Fantagraphics Books

GoLA Pick: Jaime Hernandez

Falling James | April 26, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Back in the '80s, Jaime Hernandez and his brothers Mario and Gilbert created the beloved comic book Love and Rockets. Jaime was responsible for the "Locas" stories about two Latina friends and lovers, Hopey and Maggie, which he's developed over the decades both in Love and Rockets and in various solo comic books. In his new book, Is This How You See Me?, Hernandez charts the changes in the two sarcastic yet endearing characters, contrasting their early days as outraged but idealistic punks with their current status as relatively wiser middle-age women. He discusses the book with NPR's Nina Gregory.

Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; Wed., May 1, 7:30 p.m.; free. (323) 660-1175, skylightbooks.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >