GoLA Pick: Hail Satan?

It's rare to think of a religious organization standing up for the principle of the separation of church and state, but then again the Satanic Temple is not a typical religious group. Penny Lane's new documentary, Hail Satan?, not only examines the merry irreverence and messages of tolerance celebrated by Salem, Massachusetts' Satanic Temple, it also makes serious points about how Satanists have staged provocative public protests that challenge the various ways that Christian-right extremism has filtered into public spaces, such as the attempted installations of Ten Commandment statues on government property.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Tue., April 16, 7:30 p.m.; free. (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!