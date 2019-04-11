 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
GoLA Pick: Hail Satan?
Still from Hail Satan?, directed by Penny Lane

GoLA Pick: Hail Satan?

Falling James | April 11, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

It's rare to think of a religious organization standing up for the principle of the separation of church and state, but then again the Satanic Temple is not a typical religious group. Penny Lane's new documentary, Hail Satan?, not only examines the merry irreverence and messages of tolerance celebrated by Salem, Massachusetts' Satanic Temple, it also makes serious points about how Satanists have staged provocative public protests that challenge the various ways that Christian-right extremism has filtered into public spaces, such as the attempted installations of Ten Commandment statues on government property.

Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Tue., April 16, 7:30 p.m.; free. (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu.

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >