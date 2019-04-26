GoLA Pick: Emanuel Ax With L.A. Phil

Emanuel Ax's performances this week with L.A. Phil summarize the scope of the orchestra's ambitious 100th-anniversary season. On the one hand, the veteran Ukrainian-American pianist's rendition of Mozart's delicately airy Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat, K. 482, should emphasize yet again that there is nothing quite like the melodious grandeur of hearing L.A. Philharmonic perform traditional classical-music pieces in this acoustically marvelous room. Esa-Pekka Salonen will conduct Beethoven's First Symphony, but the program also includes the world premiere of progressive Dutch composer Louis Andriessen's The Only One — a bold contrast in keeping with L.A. Phil's persistent championing of adventurous new music. Dutch vocalist Nora Fischer is featured on The Only One, although the piece isn’t part of the Friday-night program. Meanwhile, downstairs in the lobby, a piano devours a bale of hay in La Monte Young's Fluxus-style installation Piano Piece for David Tudor No. 1.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; Thu.-Sat., May 2-4, 8 p.m.; Sun., May 5, 2 p.m.; $20-$199. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com.