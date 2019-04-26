 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Emanuel AxEXPAND
Emanuel Ax
Lisa Marie Mazzucco

GoLA Pick: Emanuel Ax With L.A. Phil

Falling James | April 26, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

Emanuel Ax's performances this week with L.A. Phil summarize the scope of the orchestra's ambitious 100th-anniversary season. On the one hand, the veteran Ukrainian-American pianist's rendition of Mozart's delicately airy Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat, K. 482, should emphasize yet again that there is nothing quite like the melodious grandeur of hearing L.A. Philharmonic perform traditional classical-music pieces in this acoustically marvelous room. Esa-Pekka Salonen will conduct Beethoven's First Symphony, but the program also includes the world premiere of progressive Dutch composer Louis Andriessen's The Only One — a bold contrast in keeping with L.A. Phil's persistent championing of adventurous new music. Dutch vocalist Nora Fischer is featured on The Only One, although the piece isn’t part of the Friday-night program. Meanwhile, downstairs in the lobby, a piano devours a bale of hay in La Monte Young's Fluxus-style installation Piano Piece for David Tudor No. 1.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown; Thu.-Sat., May 2-4, 8 p.m.; Sun., May 5, 2 p.m.; $20-$199. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >