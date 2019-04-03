 


Tanzila Ahmed, Sara Borjas, Natashia Deon and Judeth Oden Choi at a past Drunken Masters eventEXPAND
Tanzila Ahmed, Sara Borjas, Natashia Deon and Judeth Oden Choi at a past Drunken Masters event
Jeff Rogers

GoLA Pick: Drunken Masters

Falling James | April 3, 2019 | 4:00pm
Picture this: Three writers nervously read excerpts from works in progress in front of a panel of three veteran writers who offer instant advice. "The only catch is that these master writers may not be exactly sober," note the organizers of ongoing series Drunken Masters: Poetry. The potentially besotted judges this time around will be poets Rocío Carlos (Attendance), Mike Sonksen (Letters to My City) and F. Douglas Brown (Icon). The series was initiated by folks at Writ Large Press, and this edition is hosted by Judeth Oden Choi alongside co-curators Jeff Rogers and Brian Lin.

The Mighty Company, 8020 Melrose Blvd., Hollywood; Thu., April 11, 8 p.m.; free. (310) 717-4193.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

