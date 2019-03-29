GoLA Pick: David Bradley’s “Indian Country” at the Autry

David Bradley, To Sleep, Perchance to Dream (2005), acrylic on canvas, 60 x 76 in.; gift of Richard E. Nelson, Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian

David Bradley (b.1954, Minnesota Chippewa) has, over the course of a four-decade painting career, continued to expand the definition of art from "Indian Country" and what is expected of its aesthetic and meaning, within the problematic context of American visual culture. In the process he also redefined what pop art itself can achieve.

David Bradley, Hopi Maidens (2012), mixed media on panel, 40 x 30 in.; museum purchase, Museum of Indian Art and Culture Courtesy the Autry

“Using his extensive knowledge of traditional Native American painting, European modern art and the tourist culture in Santa Fe,” says Amy Scott, the Autry's executive vice president for research and interpretation and Marilyn B. and Calvin B. Gross curator of visual arts, "Bradley's tone is often deceptively light, and his work fills viewers with a kind of joy, even as it implores them to digest the biting comments he makes about the world around him."

Related Stories Artist Rick Bartow Depicts Spirit Animals of Our Most Sublime Souls