Damon KrukowskiEXPAND
Damon Krukowski
Naomi Yang

GoLA Pick: Damon Krukowski

Falling James | April 18, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Advances in technology are generally perceived as improvements that replace outdated forms of doing things, but Damon Krukowski wonders about all the things that are lost along the way, in his new book Ways of Hearing. "It's more than nostalgia that makes me remember the analog studio as different than what we know today," the writer and musician (Galaxie 500) muses. "Because the digital era has not just altered our tools for working with sound. ... It is changing our relationship to time itself." Considering such disparate things as urban living, space, pop music, the weather, texting and radio, Krukowski uses his own experiences as a musician as a launching pad to examine how our reliance on digital technology has changed society in numerous subtle ways.

Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; Sat., April 20, 4 p.m.; free. (310) 659-3110, booksoup.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

