GoLA Pick: Coldxela 2019

Homebrew Fest "Homemade" is almost always better when it comes to food and, maybe even more so, Latin food. That's because it's created with love. The SoCal Cerveceros are obviously full of amor as they celebrate their fourth anniversary by hosting Coldxela 2019, a homebrew beer f­­­estival supporting The Gumball Foundation, an East L.A. nonprofit.

More than 50 homebrewers from all over the city will be pouring different styles, including IPAs, hazy IPAs, Hefeweizens, lagers, Belgian saisons, Witbiers and golden stouts. There will be cider, too, plus Latin dishes (including vegan) for pairing. Live music will accompany the consumption and scheduled entertainment includes soul and reggae from Scarlett and the Fever, Latin rock from Fayuca, island sounds from Tropi Corillo, hip-hop from Boyle Heights native Mescalito, and Subsuelo Crew DJs spinning cumbia, funk and more.

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown; Sat., April 27, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.; $15-$40. eventbrite.com/e/coldxela-homebrewed-craft-beer-festival-tickets-56680637312.