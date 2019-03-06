 


GoLA Pick: Christy Roberts Berkowitz
Falling James | March 6, 2019 | 3:05pm
Artist-provocateur Christy Roberts Berkowitz has built her own figure-skating rink complete with torturous obstacles to address global warming; planted thousands of poppy seeds as a guerrilla gardener to bring attention to public spaces; and hosted feminist wrestling matches. Her latest project is "The Distance Between the Grooves in My Fingerprint," a solo exhibition in which she employs video, mixed media, text and installation. In the show, the artist-activist examines the ambiguities of her Russian-Jewish heritage while conflating themes that are both personal (her ambivalent relationship with her father) and universal (socialism, the patriarchy and gender). "I am 400 years of making art, but I am also 400 years of colonial violence," she says.

American Jewish University, 15600 Mulholland Drive, Bel-Air; opening reception Sun., March 10, 3 p.m.; through Mon., July 1; free. (310) 440-1280, arts.aju.edu.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

