  • MVN

GoLA Pick: Carrie Mae WeemsEXPAND
William Strugs

GoLA Pick: Carrie Mae Weems

Falling James | March 6, 2019 | 1:17pm
The aspirations and creations of African-American artists have long been overlooked by the mainstream art establishment. It would be nice to say that so ciety evolved beyond past such exclusionary practices decades ago, but some of the best work by people of color continues to be ignored today. Multimedia artist/photographer Carrie Mae Weems has brought issues of race, gender, class, family and politics into sharp focus throughout her prolific career, but her new performance piece, Past Tense, might be her most ambitious project yet. Using video imagery, text and music, a Greek chorus of vocalists serenades as Weems stands at a pulpit and re-examines the myth of Antigone via themes of social justice and identity.

The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, downtown; Fri., March 8, 8 p.m.; $26-$66. (213) 623-3233, theatre.acehotel.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

