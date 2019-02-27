GoLA Pick: L.A. Phil Premieres Bryce Dessner's Triptych

Bryce Dessner is best known as one of the guitarists for The National, playing alongside his brother Aaron. But Bryce has also had a notable career as a composer of chamber music, film scores and orchestral works. L.A. Phil New Music Group performs his recent piece Triptych (Eyes of One on Another), an homage to the photography of Robert Mapplethorpe. Korde Arrington Tuttle's libretto, delivered by vocal group Roomful of Teeth, draws upon writing by Essex Hemphill and Patti Smith. If Dessner's piece can succeed in evoking the startling impact of Mapplethorpe's imagery, it could prove to be an interesting work.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.; Tue., March 5, 8 p.m.; $20-$60. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com.