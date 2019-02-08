GoLA Pick: Bringing Cave Paintings to Life

Chinese composer Tan Dun created the evocative scores to such films as Hero and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads L.A. Philharmonic in the U.S. premiere of Dun's Buddha Passion, an oratorio based on fables inspired by the Dunhuang Cave paintings in China. The 115-minute opus requires multiple pieces of percussion, gongs, chimes, sleigh bells, cymbals, Tibetan singing bowls and other unusual instruments, as well as vocalists Sen Guo, mezzo-soprano Huiling Zhu, tenor Kang Wang, bass-baritone Shen­yang and the L.A. Master Chorale. Expect Buddha Passion to contain moments that are alternately lulling, eerie, reverential and inventively percussive.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.; Fri.-Sat., Feb. 8-9, 8 p.m.; $20-$194. (323) 850-2000, laphil.com.