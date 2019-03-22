Yoko Ono was a respected artist long before she fell in love with a British pop star, but her playful and inventive work was sometimes overshadowed by the mania surrounding her late rocker husband's career. In recent years, though, critical and popular consensus have shifted to a long-overdue appreciation of the variety of creative expressions by the Japanese-American multimedia artist. A member of the original Fluxus movement, Ono is celebrated this evening at BREATHE­WATCH­LISTENTOUCH, part of L.A. Phil's yearlong Fluxus Festival. In a refreshing twist, Ono's art and music will be commemorated not only by such major musical figures as St. Vincent and Garbage's Shirley Manson but also by intriguing and provocative local performers Madame Gandhi, La Marisoul, Miya Folick, Sudan Archives, Shruti Kumar and Amber Coffman.

