GoLA Pick: Bob Baker's Puppet Love Lives on in L.A.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater has something to celebrate! The company announced its new home in Highland Park (4949 York Blvd.) just this week, and Saturday, Feb. 23, is Bob Baker Day at the L.A. State Historic Park, promising a day full of colorful puppets and pure joy.

The event highlights the legacy created by Baker and marks the legendary L.A. puppeteer's 95th birthday with puppet-making workshops with the Los Angeles Guild of Puppetry, as well as live music, carnival midway games, art booths, vendors, food trucks and, of course, wooden and stringed creatures of all shapes and sizes.