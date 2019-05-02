 


4
GoLA Pick: BeachLife Festival Makes WavesEXPAND
Courtesy BeachLife Festival

GoLA Pick: BeachLife Festival Makes Waves

Lina Lecaro | May 2, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Infused by the breezy yet buoyant vibes that make hanging out seaside so special, the BeachLife Festival touts itself as L.A.'s first oceanfront fest. Three-days of music include Willie Nelson, Bryan Wilson, Bob Weir, Ziggy Marley and more, plus there will be craft cuisine and drinks, art, and activities repping the surfing and skating lifestyle — think Baywatch meets Desert Trip meets a Dead show. Founded by Allen Sanford, a South Bay local who owns area restaurants including Saint Rocke, the fest aims to become Redondo Beach's premiere annual gathering attracting L.A. residents far and wide (they got a 10-year lease on the venue where the fest is held). They're definitely going big for the line-up's inaugural year (in addition to the biggies above, other acts include Slightly Stoopid, Steel Pulse, Bruce Hornsy, Jason Mraz, Violent Femmes, Daws, Chevy Metal, Sugar Ray, Berlin, Blues Traveler and many more).

137 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach; Fri.-Sun., May 3-5; $97 for single day to $795 VIP weekend pass. beachlifefestival.com/.

