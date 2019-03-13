GoLA Pick: Amber Tamblyn & Roxane Gay

Difficult times require different strategies for how to cope. Actor-director Amber Tamblyn's new book, Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution, mixes her personal insights as a vulnerable performer who struggled to find a voice and a place in the world with larger revelations about what it means to be a woman during a time when someone like Trump is in power. Tamblyn's disarming confessions make her exhortations feel inspiring and positive instead of merely preachy, and she will be challenged further in a conversation about the book with the bold and incisive cultural observer Roxane Gay (Bad Feminist).

