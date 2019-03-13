 


Amber Tamblyn
Amber Tamblyn
Katie Jacobs

GoLA Pick: Amber Tamblyn & Roxane Gay

Falling James | March 13, 2019 | 11:01am
Difficult times require different strategies for how to cope. Actor-director Amber Tamblyn's new book, Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution, mixes her personal insights as a vulnerable performer who struggled to find a voice and a place in the world with larger revelations about what it means to be a woman during a time when someone like Trump is in power. Tamblyn's disarming confessions make her exhortations feel inspiring and positive instead of merely preachy, and she will be challenged further in a conversation about the book with the bold and incisive cultural observer Roxane Gay (Bad Feminist).

Barnes & Noble at the Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Mid-City; Sat., March 16, 2 p.m.; free. (323) 525-0270, stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061998305-0.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

