GoLA Pick: Akosua Adoma Owusu

Akosua Adoma Owusu's films often portray people who are caught between different countries, identities and genders. As the child of Ghanaian parents, the CalArts graduate depicts the upheavals and culture clashes experienced by immigrants, but she also explores themes of race, gender and queerness in her work. At the REDCAT presentation "Between Three Worlds: Films by Akosua Adoma Owusu," the filmmaker appears in person to discuss the provocative issues she raises in such vivid films as Pelourinho: They Don't Really Care About Us, Reluctantly Queer and Mahogany Too. In the short film Intermittent Delight, Owusu heightens her footage of Ghanaian clothes makers with punchy Afrobeat music overlaid with mesmerizing patterns of fabrics and colors.

REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Mon., May 6, 8:30 p.m.; $12. (213) 237-2800, redcat.org.