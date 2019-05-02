 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Mahogany TooEXPAND
Mahogany Too
Akosua Adoma Owusu

GoLA Pick: Akosua Adoma Owusu

Falling James | May 2, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

Akosua Adoma Owusu's films often portray people who are caught between different countries, identities and genders. As the child of Ghanaian parents, the CalArts graduate depicts the upheavals and culture clashes experienced by immigrants, but she also explores themes of race, gender and queerness in her work. At the REDCAT presentation "Between Three Worlds: Films by Akosua Adoma Owusu," the filmmaker appears in person to discuss the provocative issues she raises in such vivid films as Pelourinho: They Don't Really Care About Us, Reluctantly Queer and Mahogany Too. In the short film Intermittent Delight, Owusu heightens her footage of Ghanaian clothes makers with punchy Afrobeat music overlaid with mesmerizing patterns of fabrics and colors.

REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Mon., May 6, 8:30 p.m.; $12. (213) 237-2800, redcat.org.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >