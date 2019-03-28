GoLA Pick: Aeneas in the Underworld

In Greek and Roman mythology, the story of Aeneas — a Trojan war hero who goes on to set up his own nation in Rome — has been told many times, from Virgil's Aeneid and Homer's The Iliad to such operatic variations as Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas and Hector Berlioz's Les Troyens. Now composer Christopher Adler takes a plunge into one of Aeneas' most hellish adventures with the chamber oratorio Aeneas in the Underworld. In this version, a solo vocalist-guitarist portrays Aeneas with backing from another guitarist and a chamber quartet with electronics.

