 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Colin McAllisterEXPAND
Colin McAllister
John Schneider

GoLA Pick: Aeneas in the Underworld

Falling James | March 28, 2019 | 2:00pm
AA

In Greek and Roman mythology, the story of Aeneas — a Trojan war hero who goes on to set up his own nation in Rome — has been told many times, from Virgil's Aeneid and Homer's The Iliad to such operatic variations as Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas and Hector Berlioz's Les Troyens. Now composer Christopher Adler takes a plunge into one of Aeneas' most hellish adventures with the chamber oratorio Aeneas in the Underworld. In this version, a solo vocalist-guitarist portrays Aeneas with backing from another guitarist and a chamber quartet with electronics.

Art Share L.A., 801 E. Fourth Place, downtown L.A.; Sat., March 30, 8 p.m.; $25. (213) 687-4278, artsharela.org.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: