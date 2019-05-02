GoLA Pick: A May Fifth Non–Cultural Appropriation Event

There aren't a lot of Latino names listed among the performers at this group reading, which may or may not be why the gathering is titled A May Fifth Non–Cultural Appropriation Event. But the show does feature an impressive lineup of literary minds who will spill their guts and stories at this coffee and beer bar. The program includes crime/mystery writer Tod Goldberg (Gangster Nation), Coast Magazine editor/novelist Samantha Dunn (Not by Accident: Reconstructing a Careless Life), evocative writer-artist Lisa Teasley (Heat Signature), unpredictable novelist Gina Frangello (A Life in Men), poet-novelist-comedian Bucky Sinister (Black Hole) and travel writer Amanda Fletcher.

Kaffebaren, 1000 S. Olive St., downtown; Sun., May 5, 6:30 p.m.; free. (213) 596-9005.