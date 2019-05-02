 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Lisa TeasleyEXPAND
Lisa Teasley
John Vlautin

GoLA Pick: A May Fifth Non–Cultural Appropriation Event

Falling James | May 2, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

There aren't a lot of Latino names listed among the performers at this group reading, which may or may not be why the gathering is titled A May Fifth Non–Cultural Appropriation Event. But the show does feature an impressive lineup of literary minds who will spill their guts and stories at this coffee and beer bar. The program includes crime/mystery writer Tod Goldberg (Gangster Nation), Coast Magazine editor/novelist Samantha Dunn (Not by Accident: Reconstructing a Careless Life), evocative writer-artist Lisa Teasley (Heat Signature), unpredictable novelist Gina Frangello (A Life in Men), poet-novelist-comedian Bucky Sinister (Black Hole) and travel writer Amanda Fletcher.

Kaffebaren, 1000 S. Olive St., downtown; Sun., May 5, 6:30 p.m.; free. (213) 596-9005.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >