Leeroy New
Leeroy New
Courtesy of the artist

GoLA Art Pick: The PULO Project at the NoMad

Shana Nys Dambrot | May 6, 2019 | 11:00am
Downtown post-modern sartorial and visual art gallery Please Do Not Enter operates its main location at Pershing Square and an offsite design-inflected project space called The Lab a block away at the ultra-hip NoMad Hotel. Tonight's project takes full advantage of both locations and the hotel rooftop as they welcome PULO Project, an interdisciplinary collaborative situation from renowned Filipino curator and designer Michelle Aquino.

With exhibitions and performative activations, such as Leeroy New's "Aliens of Manila," about 10 artisans present freshly conceived, assertively avant-garde visuals and site-specific objects that express differences and bridge divides.

Installation in progress for the PULO Project
Installation in progress for the PULO Project
Courtesy of Please Do Not Enter
Tonight's opening events culminate with a performance on the NoMad roof. RSVP essential. Please Do Not Enter, 549 S. Olive St., downtown; Tue., May 7, 5-8 p.m.; free. (213) 263-0037, pleasedonotenter.com. The NoMad Hotel, 649 S. Olive St., downtown; Tue., May 7, 6-9 p.m.; free.(213) 358-000, thenomadhotel.com.

Leeroy New
Leeroy New
Courtesy of the artist

