GoLA Art Pick: The PULO Project at the NoMad

Downtown post-modern sartorial and visual art gallery Please Do Not Enter operates its main location at Pershing Square and an offsite design-inflected project space called The Lab a block away at the ultra-hip NoMad Hotel. Tonight's project takes full advantage of both locations and the hotel rooftop as they welcome PULO Project, an interdisciplinary collaborative situation from renowned Filipino curator and designer Michelle Aquino.

With exhibitions and performative activations, such as Leeroy New's "Aliens of Manila," about 10 artisans present freshly conceived, assertively avant-garde visuals and site-specific objects that express differences and bridge divides.

EXPAND Installation in progress for the PULO Project Courtesy of Please Do Not Enter