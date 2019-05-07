 


    Herban Planet
David Drebin, "Love Is in the Air"EXPAND
David Drebin, "Love Is in the Air"
GoLA Art Pick: David Drebin at Art Angels

Shana Nys Dambrot | May 7, 2019 | 8:00am
David Drebin's "Showtime" presents a case for the artist's cinematic style, blending the emotionally charged, color-saturated surrealism of film and painting, with the eccentric sex appeal of classic fashion photography.

Sweeping landscapes of urbanity and its environs host stylish leading ladies in unlikely yet familiar prop scenarios — red balloons, iconic architecture, freeways — in Drebin's modern update on a timeless photographic idiom. Art Angels will show photography as well as the artist's explorations in sculpture, etched glass, and neon.

David Drebin, "Art Angels"
David Drebin, "Art Angels"
Courtesy of Art Angels
Art Angels, 9020 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood; opening reception: Thu., May 9, 8-11 p.m.; exhibition: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., noon-5 p.m., May 9-23; free. (310) 693-5500, facebook.com/ArtAngelsLA.

David Drebin, "Splashing Heart"
David Drebin, "Splashing Heart"
Courtesy of Art Angels
David Drebin, "On the Road Again"
David Drebin, "On the Road Again"
Courtesy of Art Angels

