GoLA Art Pick: David Drebin at Art Angels

David Drebin's "Showtime" presents a case for the artist's cinematic style, blending the emotionally charged, color-saturated surrealism of film and painting, with the eccentric sex appeal of classic fashion photography.
Sweeping landscapes of urbanity and its environs host stylish leading ladies in unlikely yet familiar prop scenarios — red balloons, iconic architecture, freeways — in Drebin's modern update on a timeless photographic idiom. Art Angels will show photography as well as the artist's explorations in sculpture, etched glass, and neon.
Art Angels, 9020 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood; opening reception: Thu., May 9, 8-11 p.m.; exhibition: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., noon-5 p.m., May 9-23; free. (310) 693-5500, facebook.com/ArtAngelsLA.
