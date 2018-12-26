Get Cooking in the Getty Villa's Herb Garden

There's a lot to see at the Getty Villa, both inside its galleries and across its landscaped grounds. Just as much as the architecture itself, the property is composed to reflect an elegant and authentic sense of how the ancient Romans would have done things. This includes vine-draped terraces, the famous majestic reflecting pool and lily-lined sculpture fountains.
But there is another, more functional garden, dedicated to growing varieties of the Mediterranean herbs, fruits and vegetables that would have been popular in Roman cuisine, as well as the colorful, aromatic and "medicinal" plants a fancy household requires.
Twice a week, a 30-minute guided Culinary Garden Tour of the mint, marjoram, sage, pomegranate, oleander and more obscure botanicals delivers a culinary cultural perspective that helps bring ancient times to life.
Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu; Thu., Dec. 27, 2:30 p.m.; free with reservation.
