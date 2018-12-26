 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Herb garden at the Getty VillaEXPAND
Herb garden at the Getty Villa
Courtesy J. Paul Getty Trust

Get Cooking in the Getty Villa's Herb Garden

Shana Nys Dambrot | December 26, 2018 | 6:03am
AA

There's a lot to see at the Getty Villa, both inside its galleries and across its landscaped grounds. Just as much as the architecture itself, the property is composed to reflect an elegant and authentic sense of how the ancient Romans would have done things. This includes vine-draped terraces, the famous majestic reflecting pool and lily-lined sculpture fountains.

But there is another, more functional garden, dedicated to growing varieties of the Mediterranean herbs, fruits and vegetables that would have been popular in Roman cuisine, as well as the colorful, aromatic and "medicinal" plants a fancy household requires.

Herb garden at the Getty VillaEXPAND
Herb garden at the Getty Villa
Shana Nys Dambrot
Continue Reading

Twice a week, a 30-minute guided Culinary Garden Tour of the mint, marjoram, sage, pomegranate, oleander and more obscure botanicals delivers a culinary cultural perspective that helps bring ancient times to life.

Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu; Thu., Dec. 27, 2:30 p.m.; free with reservation.

Digitalis, which grows in the Getty herb garden, can increase blood flow through the body and is used to treat congestive heart failure and atrial arrhythmias.EXPAND
Digitalis, which grows in the Getty herb garden, can increase blood flow through the body and is used to treat congestive heart failure and atrial arrhythmias.
Shana Nys Dambrot

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: