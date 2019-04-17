George Condo Gets to the Point at His New Los Angeles Exhibition

Artist George Condo counts numerous celebrities among his collectors, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé as well as Kanye West, for whom he designed the controversial 2010 album cover My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Back in 2016, Lady Gaga and Jessica Chastain turned out for Condo's Entrance to the Void show at Sprüth Magers, and last weekend filmmaker Gus Van Sant Jr. and Sylvester Stallone were spotted at the same gallery for the opening of his latest show, "What’s the Point?," which is on view through June 1.

“Rocky was in the house,” Condo tells L.A. Weekly in a voice still raspy from his bout with vocal cord cancer three years ago. “We all know him from Rambo and Rocky. L.A.’s pretty amazing. Sometimes you feel like you’re watching a movie when you’re here. All the people you see in them are in the room.”

Well, in his room, anyway. But even the celebrity mega-wattage could not upstage his 11 new large-scale works, including pieces like the monochromatic triptych of abstracted tough guys, Shorty and His Gang, an acrylic-on-linen painting measuring 100 x 234 inches, sprawling even by Condo’s standards.

