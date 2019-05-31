 


Natasha Lyonne in Russian DollEXPAND
Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll
FYC Pick: Russian Doll at Upright Citizens Brigade

Siran Babayan | May 31, 2019 | 11:00am
Orange Is the New Black airs its final season this summer, but fans of star Natasha Lyonne have been watching the actress in another Netflix hit, Russian Doll. In the new series, which premiered in February, Lyonne plays Nadia Vulvokov, a wisecracking N.Y. party girl (and a video-game coder) with a riot of red curls and permanently smudged eyeliner.

Nadia and a friend find themselves caught in a time loop where they keep dying in various circumstances — in an elevator, suicide, etc. — and spend each episode looking for explanations for their repeated deaths. Make sense?

The drama-comedy is one of those up-to-viewer-interpretation shows, but if you still have nagging questions, UCB hosts FYC @ UCB: Russian Doll, a panel discussion with cast and crew, including Lyonne and co-executive producers Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

Upright Citizens Brigade, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., East Hollywood; Mon., June 3, 7 p.m.; $12. (323) 908-8702, ucbtheatre.com

